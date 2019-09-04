SLFP serves disciplinary action letters to 5 National List MPs

-

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has served the letters to disciplinary action against 5 National List Members of Parliament who had left the party, says SLFP General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara.

He stated this addressing a press conference held this morning (04).

Accordingly, Parliamentarians Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa, S.B. Dissanayake, Dilan Perera and A.H.M. Fowzie have been served disciplinary action letters.

The aforementioned parliamentarians have been given seven days to show cause on the matter and if required they can be allowed to take additional time for this, MP Jayasekara said further. However, he stressed that show cause procedure will conclude within a month’s period.

These National List MPs can seek the judiciary assistance if they need, the SLFP general secretary added while pointing out that, under the 19th Amendment to the Constitution their membership of the Parliament can also be suspended.

The public had been submitting letters on a daily basis calling for disciplinary action against these parliamentarians who had left the party, MP Jayasekara continued.

Addressing the press conference, MP Mahinda Amaraweera said seeking disciplinary action against such Pradeshiya Sabha members, who had left the party along with these parliamentarians, has already commenced and that the public had raised questions concerning the failure to take disciplinary action against these five National List MPs.