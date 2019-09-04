Kanjipani Imran appeals for ease of sentence

Notorious underworld leader Mohamed Najeem Mohamed Imran alias ‘Kanjipani Imran’ has filed an appeal case to ease his six-year sentence for the possession and trafficking of Cannabis.

The appeal has been submitted to the Colombo High Court through Attorney at Law Lakshman Perera, to be forwarded to the Court of Appeal.

Through the appeal, ‘Kanjipani Imran’ points out that the Colombo High Court sentenced him to six years of rigorous imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to possession of 5.3 kg of Cannabis and trafficking of Cannabis.

Stating that the sentence was too severe, ‘Kanjipani Imran’ appeals seeking a court order to ease his sentence.

