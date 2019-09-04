Witness testimonies to go ahead without Avant Garde chairman, court told

-

The Bribery Commission has informed the Colombo High Court that it expects to proceed with the witness hearing of Avant Garde floating armoury case in the absence of Avant Garde Maritime Services Chairman Nissanka Yapa Senadhipathi.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Shashi Mahendran today (04).

The first defendant of the case, former Chairman of Rakna Lanka Major General (Retired) Palitha Fernando, who was remanded over another lawsuit, was produced before the court by the prisons officers.

The defence attorneys representing the second defendant, the Avant Garde chairman, had submitted the medical reports of their client’s health condition as he is currently receiving medical treatment overseas.

The Bribery Commission told the court that it expects to proceed with the witness hearings without the presence of the second defendant.

The Colombo High Court accordingly ordered to take up the case again on the 17th of September.

The Bribery Commission had filed the case against the Chairman of Avant-Garde Maritime Services and the former Chairman of Rakna Arakshaka Lanka, for soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs 35.5 million to maintain a floating armoury at the Galle Fort during the regime of the former government.