Postal vote applications for Elpitiya PS election close on Sept 13

-

Applications for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election postal voting have commenced, stated the Elections Commission.

The closing date for accepting the applications has been set at midnight on the 13th of September and this deadline will not be extended under any circumstances, said the Commission.

Accordingly, all public officers and employees, principals, teachers, employees of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), members of the Armed Forces, Police and Civil Defense Force stationed in various parts of the country, employees of the Railway Department who are registered as voters in the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha area or are to be engaged in election duties must submit their applications for postal voting.

The Elections Secretariat said that it is essential to obtain the correct information from the 2018 Local Authorities Electoral Register when applying for postal votes.

The electoral registers have been displayed in Galle District Elections Office, Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat, Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Office and all Grama Niladhari Offices in the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha area, for the convenience of postal voters.