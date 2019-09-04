President attends Bohra Global Conference

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has said that it is a necessity at present to unite everyone regardless of religious and ethnic differences in order to achieve peace while eliminating poverty.

The President, extending his greetings to the Bohra Global Conference 2019 said that the teachings of the Great Muhammad also contain the same message.

The Bohra Global Conference 2019 commenced at the Bohra Masjid in Colombo and it will be held for the next 10 days. The President visited the conference hall today (04).

President Sirisena has further stated that it is an honour for Sri Lanka to hold this Bohra Conference as the Bohra community is committed to ensure peace, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a release.

This year’s conference is being held in Sri Lanka with the participation of 21,000 Bohra Muslims from 40 countries under the theme “We Believe in Sri Lanka”. Approximately 18,500 Bohra Muslims from foreign countries are taking part in the conference. Nearly 2,500 Sri Lankan Bohra Muslims are also participating in this event.

The aim of this conference is to strengthen the peace and trust between Sri Lankan religious groups and people of all communities and it also aims to tell the world that Sri Lanka is a country apt for tourism and trade, the PMD noted.

It is estimated that Sri Lanka has yielded USD 31 million in foreign exchange by holding this conference.

A similar gathering was held in Sri Lanka in year 2007 and around 7000 people attended at that conference.

Parliamentarian Faiszer Musthapha, Deputy IPG C.D. Wickramaratne and several others were also present on this occasion alongside the President.