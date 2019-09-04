All JO parties agree to constitution of new alliance

-

The Constitution for the establishment of the ‘Sri Lanka Podujana Alliance’ was approved by all political parties in the alliance, stated the Convener of the Joint Opposition MP Dullas Alahapperuma.

The United People Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP mentioned this at a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) press conference held today (04).

The parliamentarian said that the Joint Opposition, yesterday (03), resolved the main issue there was to form an alliance.

At the party leaders’ meeting yesterday, all parties in the Joint Opposition had agreed to the drafted new constitution, Alahapperuma added.

It will soon join the political history of this country under the name ‘Sri Lanka Podujana Alliance’, he further said.