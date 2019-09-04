Fonseka should quit politics and stick to military affairs  Sujeewa

-

Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe says that fellow UNP Parliamentarian Sarath Fonseka should quit politics and stick to military affairs.

The non-Cabinet Minister made these comments in response to a question from journalists regarding a statement made by Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka regarding the planned rally in Kurunegala supporting Sajith Premadasa.

“I think Sarath Fonseka has also been given a carrot or a banana that he can become the presidential candidate,” he said, adding that this is why the former common candidate is “barking all around”.

He said that the comments made by Sarath Fonseka sometimes make them laugh as he says one thing one day and something else another day.

He said that Fonseka used to always keep criticizing Mahinda Rajapaksa and now he is criticizing Sajith Premadasa. “I don’t know who he will criticize next month.”

Senasinghe said that he believes the former Army Commander should step away from politics and continue to help the military with its affairs. “That is what we think now.”

The minister further said that the rallies held in support of Sajith Premadasa at Badulla and Matara drew massive crowds of supporters and that the next rally in Kurunegala will be even bigger.