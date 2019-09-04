No room for violence in Quran - Ali Sabry

-

President’s Counsel Ali Sabry has said the Quran does not in any way allow violence.

He made this remark at the event held to launch Sheikh Usthaz M.A.M.Mansoor’s book titled ‘Does Al-Quran Encourage Violence?’ yesterday (03) in Colombo.

The Quran contains three types of verses; the incidents that have already happened in the past, predictions about what can take place in the future as well as the laws and regulations for living the life as a Muslim, Sabry said further.

Stressing that the Quran does not force any individual to follow Islam, the President’s Counsel also spoke of Jihadism.

“Jihadism does not mean hacking others to death, ‘jihad’ stands for a ‘powerful effort’. To be armed is only a part of that effort,” Sabry continued.

Quoting the book, he said the ‘jihad’ is to be armed with the purpose of preventing violence against eliminating Islam, to be protected from invasions and to protect the weak from injustice. It is not a fight with other nations, he added.

The Islamic terrorists, adding up to nearly 20,000-30,000 out of the 1.4 billion of the Muslim population in the world, are the ones who are deluded by misinterpreting the messages given by the Quran, Sabry pointed out.