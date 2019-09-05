SC to deliver verdict on IGPs affidavit today

September 5, 2019   09:21 am

The Supreme Court will today (05) deliver the verdict of the affidavit submitted by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara, who is named as a respondent of the 12 Fundamental Rights petitions filed over the failure to prevent Easter Sunday terror attacks even after adequate intelligence information.

The FR petitions were filed against IGP Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando by twelve parties including the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL).

Attorney General Dappula de Livera yesterday (04) made a special request from the Supreme Court to deliver an order calling for the IGP to remove his affidavit as it contains baseless criminal allegations.

The twelve FR petitions were taken up before a seven-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Supreme Court Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare, Prasanna Jayewardene, Priyantha Jayewardene, Sisira de Abrew, L.T.B. Dehideniya and Murdu Fernando.

The judge bench had ordered to direct the Attorney General’s objections to the Supreme Court and the attorney representing the IGP.

