Im still senior advisor of SLFP - Mahinda

September 5, 2019   09:57 am

Leader of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa says that he is still a Senior Advisor of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

He mentioned this responding to queries of journalists following an event held in Colombo yesterday (04).

The Opposition Leader stated that he did not receive an invitation for the SLFP 68th anniversary convention despite being a senior advisor of the party.

Commenting on the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election, Rajapaksa said that they are ready to face any election.

