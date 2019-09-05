Madampitiya murders: Kudu Roshan & SLPP PS member among seven arrestees

-

Seven suspects have been arrested by the Police Special Task Force over the murder of two underworld gang members at the Madampitiya Cemetery, the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

It is reported that Prasad Roshan under the alias ‘Kudu Roshan’ and a Pradeshiya Sabha member of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) are among the arrestees.

Two suspected members of an underworld gang were hacked to death on the 15th of August by members of a rival organized criminal gang near the Madampitiya cemetery in Grandpass.

The attack was carried out by four individuals who had arrived in a three-wheeler and wielding machetes. The perpetrators brutally attacked the victims, who had already succumbed to injuries by the time they were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

One of the victims was identified as an underworld figure known by the name ‘Anamalu Ranga’ (39) and the other victims is a 22-year-old youth.

Three suspects including the 34-year-old younger brother of ‘Kudu Roshan’ were initially held over the double murder while six others were arrested later.