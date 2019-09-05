Cabinet approval to implement UN resolution No 1540

-

The approval of the Cabinet of Ministers has been granted to implement the United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution No 1540.

Accordingly, it has been approved to prepare amendment bills in accordance with the rules and regulations in Extraordinary Gazette No 2039/31 dated 06th October 2017 to implement Resolution and to prepare a National Control List within a year.

The relevant proposal has been presented to the Cabinet by Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrama.

In resolution 1540 (2004), the UN Security Council decided that all States shall refrain from providing any form of support to non-State actors that attempt to develop, acquire, manufacture, possess, transport, transfer or use nuclear, chemical or biological weapons and their means of delivery, in particular for terrorist purposes.

The resolution requires all States to adopt and enforce appropriate laws to this effect as well as other effective measures to prevent the proliferation of these weapons and their means of delivery to non-State actors, in particular for terrorist purposes.