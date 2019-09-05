Zahrans wife gives 2-hour confidential statement to court

September 5, 2019   11:40 am

The wife of the alleged ring leader behind the Easter attacks Abdul Cader Fatima Saadiah had issued a two-hour confidential statement to the court yesterday (04).

The statement has been issued before the Colombo Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake.

The court had obtained confidential statements from her on two previous occasions as well.

The suspect is currently held under the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

