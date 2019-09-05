Cabinet nod for interim relief for holders of Certificate of Disappearance

September 5, 2019   12:58 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval to grant an allowance of Rs 6,000 for those who possess the Certificate of Disappearance.

The joint proposal presented by the Minister of Finance along with the Minister National Integration, Official Languages, Social Progress and Hindu Religious Affairs will be put into effect from 10th October.

The Cabinet has agreed to order the Department of Registrar General to issue certificates to the applicants considering the records.

