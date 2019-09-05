Singapore to consider extradition request for Mahendran

-

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that the Singapore Government would consider the request of the Sri Lankan government on the extradition of former central bank chief Arjun Mahendran once the necessary supporting information and documents were received.

It said the information and documents had been requested since Jan 18 this year, and the Sri Lankan High Commission has also confirmed that these documents have not yet been conveyed to the Singapore Government.

“When we receive them, we will consider the extradition request further in accordance with Singapore law,” the ministry said.

However, the Coordinating Officer for the Attorney General Nishara Jayaratne said on Monday that the Documents amounting to 21,000 pages were submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense to be lodged with Singapore.

Former Central Bank Governor Arjun Mahendran had been indicted in June for over the Bond Scam.

-Agencies