Forty-four Indians arrested at Kollupitiya construction site

Over 40 foreign nationals working at a construction site in Kollupitiya have been arrested by officials of the Department of Immigration and Emigration.



The arrest had been made at a raid of the Immigration and Emigration Department officials, this morning.

Forty-four Indian nationals, between the ages 25-50 years, have been arrested in this manner.

They have been arrested as they had arrived in the country through tourist visa and remained in the country violating visa regulations.

The 44 Indians will be handed over to the Mirihana Detention Center after recording statements from them, stated the Immigration and Emigration Department.