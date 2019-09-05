-

Parliamentarian A.H.M. Fowzie says that disciplinary action must be sought not against him, but against the party members who ruined the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Speaking to Ada Derana, MP Fowzie added that he has not yet received any disciplinary action letter for show cause.

However, UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera told Ada Derana that the SLFP will definitely seek disciplinary action against the National List Members of Parliament who left the party.

The SLFP, holding a press conference yesterday (04), announced that letters to disciplinary action have been served to such 5 National List MPs, namely Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, Wijith Wijayamuni Zoysa, S.B. Dissanayake, Dilan Perera and A.H.M. Fowzie.

They have been given seven days to show cause on the matter and if required they can be allowed to take additional time for this, SLFP General Secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekara stated, addressing the party’s press conference.