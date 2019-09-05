Sajiths Kurunegala rally commences

September 5, 2019   05:13 pm

The public rally organized demanding the nomination of United National Party (UNP)Minister Sajith Premadasa commenced in Kurunegala, earlier this evening (05).

The rally is held at the Sathyavadi Stadium in Kurunegala.

This is the 3rd rally in the series of public rallies organized for Minister Sajith Premadasa under the theme ‘Sajith Enava’ (Sajith is coming).

UNP parliamentarians Sujeewa Senasinghe, Thushara Indunil, Nalin Bandara, J. C. Alawatuwala, Ashok Abeysinghe, and Indika Bandara are set to attend the rally today.

However, UNP MP Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka recently stated that Party Leader Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe informed UNP members not to attend the rally.

