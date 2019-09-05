Prabhakaran destroyed UNP - Sujeewa

-

LTTE Leader Velupillai Prabhakaran destroyed the United National Party (UNP) to the point the party couldn’t produce a President for 25 years, says UNP Minister Sujeewa Senasinghe.

The Non-Cabinet Minister stated this addressing the public rally organized for Minister Sajith Premadasa, this evening (05).

According to him, Prabhakaran was aware that the economy of the country would halt if the UNP is attacked.

He says that after 10 years since the end of the war, the time has now come to appoint a leader similar to the leader who sacrificed their lives for the party.

He added that Sajith Premadasa aims to develop the country for 10 years after being selected as the president in 2019. Neither Prabhakaran nor god can stop this, he said.

Senasinghe says that they got ‘a quarter of government’ a small period of time and didn’t have the chance to do any service to the country.

Stating that Sajith Premadasa is 51 years old and can wait for longer, the non-cabinet minister said that, however, the people of the country cannot wait for much longer.

Further, no one in Sajith Premadasa’s party steals and this can be stated in the future without any fear, the Minister concluded.