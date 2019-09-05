Kanjipani Imran called before court again

September 5, 2019   07:18 pm

-

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne has ordered the Commissioner of Prisons to produce the notorious underworld figure Kanjipani Imran before the court on the 9th of September.

Considering a request made by the Keselwatte Police, the Chief Magistrate gave this order today (05), stated Ada Derana reporter.

Keselwatte police, recently, arrested Kemdasan Thushanthan alias ‘Susantha’, who is alleged to be an accomplice of Kanjipani Imran, with over 20 grams of heroin.

However, Kanjipani Imran, who had been abroad at that time, had threatened and used profanity on two policemen who had been involved in the raid over the phone.

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate accepted the request of the Keselwatte Police to name Kanjipani Imran as a suspect in the incident and ordered for him to be produced at the court on September 09.

NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

