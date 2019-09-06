I have no blood on my hands  Sajith

-

United National Party (UNP) Minister Sajith Premadasa stated that the rally organized in Kurunegala today (05) was not an action against anyone.

The 3rd rally of the serried of public rallies organized to demand nomination of Minister Sajith Premadasa as the UNP Presidential candidate was held in Kurunegala this evening.

Addressing the rally, Premadasa said, “I have no blood on my hands. Haven’t stolen or robbed anything. We haven’t protected murderers, druggies or drug dealers.”

He says that after he wakes up at 4 am and concludes his development work for the day at 12 midnight.

The Minister said that he promises everyone that he would work more and sleep less.

Further, he said,

“This rally isn’t held against anyone. This rally is a rally of UNP supporters and the people in the country.

Therefore, my hope is that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Karu Jayasuriya will give me their blessings to take on the responsibility of building the country.”