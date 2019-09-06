No liquor licenses issued to current parliamentarians  Finance Min

-

The Ministry of Finance, issuing a press release, stated that no liquor licenses have been issued to the current parliamentarians.

Although liquor licenses were issued to the owners of hotels approved by the Tourist Board after 2015 with the intention of developing tourism industry, none of the current parliamentarians has been issued with liquor licenses, stated the Ministry.

According to the Ministry, there are currently 4910 licensed liquor shops and, 1100 out of them are retailers, 1567 hoteliers and 554 restaurateurs and the Excise Department has issued licenses for 368 wine and beer outlets, as well as, 200 toddy taverns. In addition, the Department has issued licenses for 1080 foreign liquor sales outlets, the Ministry added.

Any person who wants to obtain a liquor license, he or she could obtain such a license by following the terms and conditions imposed by the Excise Department, states the Ministry of Finance.

The press release sent by the Ministry read,

“To be eligible to apply for a liquor license, the relevant applicant should not have been found guilty of any offense during the last five years and he or she should be a tax payer as well. In addition, according to the category of the liquor shop, the liquor outlet should be established in a place which is outside the specified distance that is to places of religious worship and schools.

After taking into consideration the required terms and conditions under the Excise Ordinance and the provisions of the Excise Notices are completed by the applicants, the Department will get the relevant details provided by the applicant verified by the police and the Divisional Secretary in charge of his or her residential area., the subject minister and the Excise Commissioner General have the full authority to issue liquor licenses to any qualified applicant.”

The list of liquor permits holders is published on the website of the Excise Department.