Person shot dead inside SLTB bus at Elpitiya

One person has died in a shooting incident that took place inside an SLTB bus in Elpitiya this morning (06), the Police Media stated.

According to reports, a passenger inside the bus, which was travelling from Aluthgama to Elpitiya, had opened fire at the victim.

The shooting happened at around 8.05 am today (06) near Bogaha Junction at Etakohote, Elpitiya while the victim was on his way to attend a court hearing.

The shooting victim, who was shot in the presence of his mother and sister, had succumbed to injuries on admittance to the Elpitiya Hospital.

He was identified as a 41-year-old named Mawana Hewa Ranjith Jayewardene residing at Wal Inguruketiya, Uragasmanhandiya.

The remains of the deceased are currently deposited at the Elpitiya Hospital.

Elpitiya Police is conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspect who is currently on the run.