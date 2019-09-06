Person arrested with 192.5kg of Beedi leaves

-

Sri Lanka Navy personnel in coordination with Police STF apprehended a person with a haul of Beedi leaves at Tharapuram area in Mannar.

Accordingly, 192.5kg of Beedi leaves possessed by a person without a permit, was apprehended during a raid carried out by North Central Naval Command in coordination with Police STF-Mannar.

This haul of Beedi leaves was packed in 11 parcels and hidden in a house. The apprehended suspect is a resident of Tharapuram area aged 32, the navy said.

Further investigations into the haul of Beedi leaves and the suspect are carried out by Police STF-Mannar.