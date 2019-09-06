Suspect surrenders over murder by stabbing at Kamburupitiya

-

The suspect who stabbed a person to death at Kamburupitiya town yesterday (05) has surrendered to the police.

A long-drawn-out dispute between a fisherman and another party had escalated into a brawl at Kamburupitiya town yesterday, killing one person and injuring three others including a police officer.

The injured are currently receiving treatment at Kamburupitiya Base Hospital.

The suspect fled the scene right after the incident and later surrendered to the police via a lawyer.

The deceased was identified as a father of three aged 32 years residing in Beragammulla.