PM meets UNP top brass for special talks

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has met with senior members of the United National Party (UNP) for a special discussion this morning.

The meeting commenced at Temple Trees at around 10.30 a.m. today (6), according to Ada Derana reporter.

In addition to the UNP leader and senior Ministers and MPs representing the UNP, representatives of other parties aligned with the UNP had also joined in the discussion.

The meeting will reportedly focus on the topics of selecting a presidential candidate and the proposed alliance among other matters.