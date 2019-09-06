Prima hikes wheat flour price; CAA to seek legal action

September 6, 2019   02:02 pm

Prima Ceylon (Private) Limited says that the price of 1kg of wheat flour produced by the company has been increased by Rs 5.50 with effect from today (06).

Accordingly, the company has notified all of its agents to comply with the price increase.

However, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) stressed that legal action would be sought against Prima’s move to increase the wheat flour price without its approval.

The CAA pointed out, as per the Gazette Extraordinary No. 1975/68 issued on July 14, 2016, its approval must be obtained to hike the price of wheat flour, which has been assigned a controlled price.

