Trade union strike disrupts Dehiwala Zoo operations

-

Several trade unions of Dehiwala Zoological Garden have launched a token strike causing disruptions to daily functions of at the facility today (06).

Ada Derana reporter said a large number of local and foreign visitors have been inconvenienced owing to the incident.

The trade unions stressed that the authorities have failed to fulfil to their demands for over a year, which called for an increase of the interim and attendance allowances.

They warned of resorting to indefinite strike action if the authorities continue to ignore their demands.