Sajith will definitely contest in presidential poll - Harin

UNP’s deputy leader Minister Sajith Premadasa will definitely contest in the upcoming presidential election, says Minister Harin Fernando.

Speaking to Ada Derana, the sports minister said, the final discussion on the matter will take place tomorrow (08).

Minister Sajith Premadasa had clearly stated that he would run for the presidency and the Members of the Parliamentarians in the UNP have agreed to render their support for the deputy leader, Fernando said further.

He said Premadasa has also secured the support of the UNP at the grassroots level.

The sports minister added that they would put forward the deputy leader as a presidential candidate even as a ‘force to rebuild the country if Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe contests in the election.