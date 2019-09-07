Voters requested to ensure if names are in electoral register

September 7, 2019   11:03 am

The Election Commission calls on the general public ensure if their names are listed in the electoral register for the year 2019.

The public can view the electoral register from the official website of the Election Commission (elections.gov.lk) or via their respective Grama Niladhari officers.

Any person, whose name is not listed in the electoral register, is required to inform the Election Commission before the 19th of September.

