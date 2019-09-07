National Freedom Front to officially pledge support to Gotabaya

September 7, 2019   12:21 pm

The third convention of the National Freedom Front (NFF) is scheduled to be held tomorrow (06).

Leader of NFF Wimal Weerawansa said the convention will be chaired by Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa and the presidential hopeful of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The NFF will officially pledge its support to the former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa during tomorrow’s convention, Weerawansa remarked.

