Temporary road closure for Kotte Esala Perahera

September 7, 2019   02:07 pm

-

Several roads will be kept closed this evening (07) in view of the historic Esala Perahera of Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte Rajamaha Viharaya, the Police said.

Accordingly, the temporary road closure will be put into effect from 6.00 pm today until the conclusion of the Perahera.

Old Kottawa Road, Stanley Tilakaratne Mawatha, Narahenpita-Nawala Road, Pitakotte Ethul Kotte Welikada Mawatha, Beddagana-Duwa-Krishnamurti roads will be remained closed until the Perahera is paraded.

The Police request the motorists to use alternative routes for the time being.

