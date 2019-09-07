-

Chairman of the United National Party Minister Kabir Hashim says the meeting of the party’s senior members held yesterday (06) did not at any time talk through the nomination of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe their presidential candidate.

Speaking to the media at a press conference today (07), the minister said the meeting focused on nominating an apt candidate to run for the presidency.

He added that PM Wickremesinghe and Minister Sajith Premadasa will hold a special discussion tomorrow concerning presidential candidacy.

Last night, it was reported that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had told the senior members of the party that he intends to contest in the presidential election.