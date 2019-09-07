UNPs top brass did not discuss nominating PM as prez candidate - Kabir

UNPs top brass did not discuss nominating PM as prez candidate - Kabir

September 7, 2019   03:09 pm

-

Chairman of the United National Party Minister Kabir Hashim says the meeting of the party’s senior members held yesterday (06) did not at any time talk through the nomination of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe their presidential candidate.

Speaking to the media at a press conference today (07), the minister said the meeting focused on nominating an apt candidate to run for the presidency.

He added that PM Wickremesinghe and Minister Sajith Premadasa will hold a special discussion tomorrow concerning presidential candidacy.

Last night, it was reported that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had told the senior members of the party that he intends to contest in the presidential election.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories