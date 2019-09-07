-

At least Rs 1 billion was spent over the lease agreement to rent out a building at Rajagiriya for the Agriculture Ministry, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Saman Ekanayake has said.

He revealed this during the hearing of Presidential Commission of Inquiring appointed to probe the allegations of corruption and misappropriation at state institutes yesterday (06).

In addition to this, another Rs 466 million was spent to furnish the building, Mr Ekanayake added.

The PM’s Secretary pointed out that the total sum spent on this private building is even enough to purchase the entire building.

A spokesperson of the commission stated that Ekanayake was summoned before the panel for the second time and he was questioned for nearly four hours straight.