HRCSL clarifies vetting process of UN peacekeeping contingents

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) says a considerable amount of time and resources are expended by the Commission in executing the vetting process of contingents deployed on UN peacekeeping mission.

In a press release has expressed its disappointment about various media outlets publishing of false information in the past, in response to which the Commission has had to rebut inaccurate news reports on several occasions.

The human rights body said the citizens of Sri Lanka are entitled to receive true and accurate information. In order to avoid the potential negative view that could be held by the general public regarding the functions of the commission, it aims to place on record accurate information regarding the vetting process, the release said further.

The HRCSL emphasized that a considerable amount of time and resources are expended by the Commission in executing the vetting process, and great attention to detail is paid during the procedure, in order to ensure the integrity of this process and render justice to all troops.

“It should also be noted that the failure of the Commission to uphold the credibility of the vetting process would risk jeopardizing the opportunity granted to Sri Lanka to participate in UN Peacekeeping Operations,” the HRCSL said.

Simultaneously, a discussion was held among the Army Commander, representatives of the UN, members of the Police Department, Sri Lanka Air Force and the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka on 25 March 2019, during which the current progress of the vetting process and the subsequent steps to be followed were discussed, the release read.

Furthermore, following a discussion regarding the false media reports published about the Commission, the Army Commander stated that reliable information on the vetting of military personnel can only be obtained from him and the media unit of the Sri Lanka Army, and therefore any other information extracted from other personnel or sources would not be true or accurate. A media release to this effect was issued by the Army chief on 27 March 2019.

At a meeting held on 20 June 2019 with all relevant parties, chaired by His Excellency the President, the current status of the vetting process was informed to all those present, the HRCSL added.

It says that all stakeholders are aware of the facts pertaining to this matter, and following the issuance of vetting results for the priority lists of 9 groups, 632 officers from 6 groups have been deployed for Peacekeeping Missions.

The Commission has denounced the false reports issued by several media outlets, despite all relevant entities being aware of the facts associated with the process of vetting. False reporting creates a negative perception of the Commission in the public view, thereby misleading the citizens of Sri Lanka, the human rights body said.

“As the government of Sri Lanka has taken the responsibility of adhering to an important international commitment, the sincere cooperation of all parties involved is valued,” the HRCSL said in its release.