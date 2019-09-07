Bangladesh Navy ship Somudra Avijan arrives at Colombo Port

-

Bangladesh Navy ship ‘Somudra Avijan’ arrived at the port of Colombo on a goodwill visit today (07), Sri Lanka Navy said in a release.

The ship was warmly welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval traditions on her arrival.

The Commanding Officer of the visiting Bangladesh ship, Commander Zahirul Haque has called on the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sumith Weerasinghe at the Western Naval Command Headquarters. They have held cordial discussions on matters of mutual interest and exchanged mementoes to mark the occasion.

The ship’s crew is due to take part in few events including friendly sports activities, cultural programmes and visits to the interesting places of the island organized by the Sri Lanka Navy during their four day stay in Sri Lanka, the Navy said further. In addition, training rehearsal of landing a Bangladesh Navy helicopter onboard an SL Navy ship (Passage Exercise) has also been scheduled to be carried out.

BNS ‘Somudra Avijan’ which is 115.2m long and 13.1m wide has a displacement capacity of 3367.58 tons. With the completion of the four-day visit, the ship is scheduled to set off the island on 10th September.