Cannot please foreign countries just to do away with their influence - Gotabaya

The administration of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa never yielded up the economically important locations of Sri Lanka to foreign countries, says the presidential hopeful of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Addressing the convention of Mahajana Eksath Peramuna held at Awissawella today (07), the former defence secretary said such places of economical importance are now in the hands of foreign influence.

The presidential hopeful stressed that Sri Lanka at present has been subjected to the pressurization from various forces, however, the island nation cannot please these entities just to do away with their influence.

Under the administration that the SLPP expect to establish in the future, these economically important locations will be retrieved, Rajapaksa vowed.

He also made a promise to restore national security and to develop a people-centred economy in the future.