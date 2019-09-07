PM only said he likes the candidacy - Harin

September 7, 2019   09:05 pm

Minister Harin Fernando says the reports claiming Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will contest in the presidential election are false, as the party leader only expressed his liking towards the presidential candidacy.

He made these remarks speaking to media at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium today (07).

Minister Fernando said the party leader would discuss the matter with his deputy counterpart, Minister Sajith Premadasa, and reach a solution.

However, the public prefers the deputy leader, the sports minister added, emphasizing that the step taken forward will not be taken back.

Meanwhile, the discussion scheduled to take place tomorrow (08) between PM Wickremesinghe and Minister Sajith Premadasa has been postponed to next Tuesday (10), Minister Fernando added.

