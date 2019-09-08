Sajith vows he would not give up presidential candidacy fight

-

Deputy Leader of the UNP, Minister Sajith Premadasa says he would not give up the fight for ‘presidential candidacy’.

He stated this addressing an event held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium last evening (07) with the participation of the UNP’s Provincial Council poll candidates who contested in the previous election.

Ministers Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Kabir Hashim, Harin Fernando and Chandrani Bandara were also present at this event.

Speaking on the rumours that Premadasa would seize the premiership soon, he said, “I’m not a ‘political bastard’ to obtain premiership through backdoor entry.”

He says, when he reaches the top, the people will be able to meet him not at the President’s House in Colombo and Kandy, but casually on the road.

The UNP deputy leader noted that he had even rejected the Prime Minister seat when it was offered to him on a plate, just because of the respect he had for the party leader and the party.

The Provincial Council poll candidates of the UNP who contested in the previous election passed a proposal that calls for the nomination of Minister Sajith Premadasa as the UNP’s presidential hopeful.