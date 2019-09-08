President to appear before PSC on Sept 20

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has set a date to appear before the special Parliamentary Committee appointed to inquire into the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Chairman of the Committee Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri said that the President had agreed to appear before the Committee on the 20th of September and had informed the Committee with this regard in writing.

Accordingly, President Sirisena will meet the members of the Parliamentary Select Committee at 10 am on the 20th of September at the Presidential Secretariat.

The Committee members had agreed to meet with the President on that scheduled date and time, said Chairman Kumarasiri.