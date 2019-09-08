Ranil-Sajith meeting postponed

Ranil-Sajith meeting postponed

September 8, 2019   11:46 am

The meeting between Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Minister Sajith Premadasa which was scheduled to be held today (08) has been postponed.

According to a spokesperson of the United National Party (UNP), the meeting will be held on next Tuesday (10).

A discussion between the Prime Minister and UNP Senior members has decided that Party Leader Wickremesinghe and Minister Premadasa should hold a meeting regarding the UNP Presidential candidate.

Accordingly, a discussion was planned to be held at the Temple Trees today.

However, it was reported that the discussion has been postponed over several pre-arranged special programs of Minister Sajith Premadasa.

The postponed meeting will be held next Tuesday at the Temple Trees where the Prime Minister and the UNP Minister will come to a conclusion regarding the UNP Presidential Candidate.

