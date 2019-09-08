Term of PSC to be extended again

-

It has been decided to extend the term of the special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the Ester Sunday attacks by another 2 weeks.

On a previous occasion, the term of the Committee was extended until the 30th of September.

The Chairman of the Committee Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri stated that although the preparations of the final report have commenced, it is not possible to complete it before the 30th of September.

Therefore it has been decided to submit a proposal to extend the term of the Committee to the Speaker of the Parliament.

Kumarasiri further stated that this request will be made at the next parliamentary session.