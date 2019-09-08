North recruitment quota to facilitate differently-abled, families of Disappeared & transgenders

-

The Northern Province Governor stated that, from 1st January 2020, percentages of the Northern Province recruitment quota will be allocated to differently-abled persons, women-headed families, families of the Disappeared and transgender people.

Accordingly, the recruitment quota will allocate 6 percent for the differently-abled persons; 5 percent for the women-headed families; 3 percent for the families of the missing persons; and one percent for the transgender people.

Meanwhile, Governor of Northern Province Dr. Suren Raghavan sent a directive to the relevant officials to immediately revoke the results of the interviews held last month to recruit 454 health service assistants and conduct the interview again to the 1932 candidates who applied for the vacant posts.

Some deceptions were found in the recruitment and it was brought to the attention of the Governor. He immediately sent the directive to revoke the selection list. At the same time, he has warned that appropriate legal action will be taken against those who attend the interview with forged certificates and documents in case of confirmed.

He also instructed the officials to conduct the interview and appoint them to the vacant posts within one month. For this purpose, 24 teams will be formed and each team contains 3 officials and in addition to them, one representative from Northern Province Public Representation and one representative from the interviewees will also participate as spectators. Therefore it is expected that the transparency would be seen during the interviews.