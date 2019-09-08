Four arrested at Facebook party with Cannabis and unidentified drugs

-

Four suspects have been arrested at a party involving drugs and Cannabis at a major reception hall in Hatton town.

The party had been organized by a group of youth in Hatton involving Facebook friends and had lasted from 12 noon till 12 midnight, yesterday (07).

When officials of the Excise Department raided the event, 4 persons have been arrested with Cannabis in their possession.

Officials had seized 5.9 g of Kerala cannabis, cocaine, a stock of narcotic pills and several other unidentified drugs found abandoned at the party premises.

Excise officials stated that nearly 400 youths between the ages of 16-30 years had participated at the party.

Some of the youths had attended the event together with their parents, according to the Officer-in-Charge at the Hatton Excise Office.

The arrested suspects are residents of Hatton, Rawanagoda, Piliyandala, Kandy, and Panadura areas.

The arrestees are set to be produced before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court.