NFF 3rd national convention commences

The third National Convention of the National Freedom Front (NFF) commenced at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium a short while ago.

The convention commenced under the patronage of the Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The event is attended by the Leader of JNP MP Wimal Weerawansa, members of JNP and representatives of political parties that support the SLPP.