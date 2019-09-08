Will restore lost national security - Gotabaya

-

Ensuring the national security of a country is a prime responsibility of a government, stated Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The annual conference of the ‘Vitath Maga’ convention was held today (08) under the theme ‘Actioning the Blueprint’, at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo.

Addressing the gathering, Gotabaya Rajapaksa stated that their government back in 2015 ensured the national security of the country.

However, the current government has failed to safeguard the national security, he points out.

The Presidential hopeful says that they will restore the lost national security through a government of their own.