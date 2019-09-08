Two drowns in Galkiriyagama canal - Two drowns in Galkiriyagama canal Two persons have been reported dead after drowning in Galkiriyagama, stated Ada Derana reporter. The two persons had drowned while bathing in a canal in Galkiriyagama. The deceased of the ages 30 and 27 years, stated Ada Derana reporter. l

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.