Gotabaya re-elected as SLPP presidential candidate

Former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa was re-elected as the Presidential candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) today (08).

This was at the national convention of the National Freedom Front (NFF).

The 3rd National Convention of the National Freedom Front was held this evening at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium.

The function was attended by the Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa and SLPP Presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

At the event, the National Organizer of the NFF launched a proposal to resolve 15 challenges prevailing in the country.

After NFF members approved the proposal, it was presented to Gotabaya Rajapaksa by the leader of NFF MP Wimal Weerawansa.