Sajith might contest from a different party  John Amaratunga

-

The United National Party (UNP) need not rush to nominate their presidential candidate, says Minister of Tourism Development, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs John Amaratunga.

The Minister mentioned this joining the Ada Derana ‘Mokada Wune?’ (What Happened?) program, last night (08).

Stating that there is no crisis within the UNP, Amaratunga stated that he neither in Ranil’s team nor Sajith’s team.

He further said that if Sajith Premadasa is given the presidential candidacy of the UNP, there is a chance that he will contest from a different party.

The person with the most qualifications must be nominated as the presidential candidate, he added.