Elections Commission holds special meeting on Prez polls

September 9, 2019   11:43 am

A special discussion between the Election Commission and officials is held today (09) to decide on several matters including calling for nomination for the Presidential Election.

The Election Commission holds the power to call for nominations between the 15th of September and the 15th of October.

The presidential election must be held neither later than 6 weeks nor earlier than 4 weeks from the call for nominations.

Accordingly, the political analysts assume that the presidential election will most likely be held on the 16th of November.

Meanwhile, a discussion between the Elections Commission and District Election Officers was held yesterday (08), with regard to the Presidential election.

